VoIP-Pal: PTAB Denies Institution Of All Four IPR Petitions Filed By Amazon, T-Mobile

December 28, 2022 — 08:28 am EST

(RTTNews) - VoIP-Pal.com Inc. said the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has denied institution of all four petitions for Inter Partes Review filed by Amazon and T-Mobile against the company's two Mobile Gateway Patents. VoIP-Pal is a publicly traded corporation headquartered in Waco, Texas, and owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol.

CEO Emil Malak, said, "We recognize there is still much more work ahead in the new year as we continue our efforts to achieve a fair resolution for our shareholders."

RTTNews
