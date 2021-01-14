VoIP-Pal Seeks Mandamus Relief To Clear Way For WDTX Litigation Against Apple, Verizon, AT&T

Markets
(RTTNews) - VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (VPLM.PK) has filed a petition for a Writ of Mandamus with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit challenging the decisions of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in its cases against Apple, Verizon, and AT&T.

Last year, shortly after VoIP-Pal filed patent infringement suits, the companies filed declaratory-judgment actions in the Northern District of California. VoIP-Pal filed a motion to dismiss these actions, which was denied by the district court. Under Writ of Mandamus, the company has sought the Federal Circuit to order the district court to dismiss the declaratory-judgement actions to clear the way for the WDTX litigation.

Emil Malak, CEO of VoIP-Pal, said, "We know the litigation process is very slow and we appreciate the patience shown by our shareholders."

VoIP-Pal is a publicly traded corporation headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. It owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

