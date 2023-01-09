Markets

VoIP-Pal Gets Favorable Claim Construction Ruling In Patent Infringement Case Against Samsung

January 09, 2023 — 10:19 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (VPLM.OB) said that it has received a favorable result in the Claim Construction Hearing that was held on January 4, 2023, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in VoIP-Pal's cases versus Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

VoIP-Pal noted that Judge Derek Gilliland adopted VoIP-Pal's proposed constructions, either partially or in their entirety, for all of the terms in dispute in the litigation. The Court plans to issue a more-detailed Order explaining its analysis in due course.

VoIP-Pal said that its lawsuit against Samsung is in the discovery phase and is moving towards an expected jury trial in approximately seven months according to the current schedule.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VPLM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.