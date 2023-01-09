VoIP-Pal Gets Favorable Claim Construction Ruling In Patent Infringement Case Against Samsung

(RTTNews) - VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (VPLM.OB) said that it has received a favorable result in the Claim Construction Hearing that was held on January 4, 2023, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in VoIP-Pal's cases versus Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

VoIP-Pal noted that Judge Derek Gilliland adopted VoIP-Pal's proposed constructions, either partially or in their entirety, for all of the terms in dispute in the litigation. The Court plans to issue a more-detailed Order explaining its analysis in due course.

VoIP-Pal said that its lawsuit against Samsung is in the discovery phase and is moving towards an expected jury trial in approximately seven months according to the current schedule.

