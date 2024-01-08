News & Insights

Voice recorder recovered from JAL plane wreckage by Japan transport authorities - media

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

January 08, 2024 — 04:02 am EST

Written by Anton Bridge for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Transport Safety Board recovered the cockpit voice recorder from the wreck of the burned out Japan Airlines (JAL) 9201.T plane on Saturday, according to local media.

The JAL jet had collided with a Japan Coast Guard plane on the runway of Haneda airport on Tuesday before bursting into flames. All 379 people on the JAL aircraft escaped but five of the six crew on the Coast Guard craft died.

The voice recorder is key to discovering the cause of the crash.

The Coast Guard aircraft's voice recorder and both planes' flight recorders have already been recovered.

