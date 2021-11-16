Voice AI platform SoundHound to go public via $2.1 bln SPAC merger

Nov 16 (Reuters) - SoundHound Inc, which offers a voice artificial intelligence platform for businesses, will go public through a merger with a blank-check firm in a deal that values it at $2.1 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.

