US Markets
ATSPU

Voice AI platform SoundHound to go public via $2.1 bln SPAC merger

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

SoundHound Inc, which offers a voice artificial intelligence platform for businesses, will go public through a merger with a blank-check firm in a deal that values it at $2.1 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.

Nov 16 (Reuters) - SoundHound Inc, which offers a voice artificial intelligence platform for businesses, will go public through a merger with a blank-check firm in a deal that values it at $2.1 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATSPU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular