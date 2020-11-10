Voestalpine widens quarterly loss but sees hope for year end

Q2 net loss of 206 mln eur vs pvs year's 24.8 mln profit

BERLIN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Speciality steelmaker Voestalpine VOES.VI reported its fourth consecutive quarterly loss on Tuesday, still hit by weak demand due to the pandemic but said a gradual recovery had begun.

It posted a loss of 206 million euros ($243.5 million) for the July to September period, its second quarter, following a profit of 24.8 million euros in the prior-year period.

Voestalpine said the second quarter had seen "a considerable rebound in major sectors" including the European and the U.S. automotive industry plus the consumer goods and construction industry. It expects the gradual recovery to continue even though the pandemic has intensified.

It said business in China had returned to pre-crisis levels of capacity utilization. The group restarted its furnace in the city of Linz, which it had shut down temporarily due to low demand for high quality steel products.

Voestalpine reported a 19.7% fall in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 237 million euros on 15.6% lower revenues at 2.7 billion euros in the period.

It said it still expects full-year EBITDA of 800 million to 1 billion euros after 1.2 billion euros last year.

($1 = 0.8460 euros)

