Voestalpine widens quarterly loss but sees hope for year end

BERLIN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Speciality steelmaker Voestalpine VOES.VI reported its fourth consecutive quarterly loss on Tuesday, still hit by weak demand due to the pandemic but said a gradual recovery has begun.

It posted a loss of 206 million euros ($243.5 million) for the July to September period, its second quarter, following a profit of 24.8 million euros in the prior-year period.

Voestalpine said the second quarter had seen "a considerable rebound in major sectors" including the European and the U.S. automotive industry and the consumer goods and construction industry. It expects the gradual recovery to continue even though the pandemic has intensified.

($1 = 0.8460 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Caroline Copley)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com; +43 1 2530 1650 13;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.