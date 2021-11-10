Voestalpine sticks to full-year target despite profit bump

BERLIN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Austrian specialty steelmaker Voestalpine VOES.VI on Wednesday stuck with its full-year targets despite reporting a sharp rise in profit after tax for the first half on strong demand.

The company, which specialises in making finished parts for the automotive, aerospace and rail industries, reported profit after tax of 486 million euros ($561.52 million) for the first half.

For the same period last year, it reported a loss of 275.8 million euros.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) climbed to 1.05 billion euros, from 395 million euros the year prior.

It still expects EBITDA to be between 1.9 billion euros and 2.2 billion in the business year 2021/22.

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.