Voestalpine sees 21/22 earnings at upper end of forecast

BERLIN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Austrian specialty steelmaker Voestalpine VOES.VI said on Wednesday it expects full-year earnings at the upper end of its forecast after reporting a jump in third-quarter revenue, thanks to strong demand at its aerospace and energy segments.

The company, which specialises in making finished parts for the automotive, aerospace and rail industries, said it expects 2021/22 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to reach the upper end of its forecast range of 1.9 billion euros to 2.2 billion euros ($2.17 billion - 2.51 billion).

Voestalpine reported profit after tax of 698 million euros in the first nine months of the year after posting a loss of 159 million euros in the same period a year earlier. EBITDA more than doubled year-on-year to 1.5 billion in the period.

The Linz-based company said supply chain problems took a toll on its Automotive business but that demand was strong.

"Assuming that there will be no unexpected economic distortions, the last quarter should see another substantial increase in the company's key performance indicators," the company said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8759 euros)

