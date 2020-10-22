Voestalpine raises outlook floor despite 200 mln euros in write-offs

VIENNA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Speciality steelmaker Voestalpine VOES.VI raised the floor on its outlook for core earnings on Thursday despite announcing 200 million euros ($237 million) in write-offs at its Texas outpost and a pipe unit.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit industrial activity including the European car and global energy sectors, in turn reducing earnings at the Austrian company.

It had forecast earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 600 million to 1 billion euros for its 2020-2021 business year, which runs until the end of March.

Citing unspecified "improvements in the economic environment", Voestalpine on Thursday issued a statement raising the floor of that outlook to 800 million euros, "assuming no further significant restrictions in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, such as 'lockdowns', by the authorities".

It did not elaborate on the specifics underpinning that improvement.

In the same statement it announced the write-offs, primarily at its Texas unit, which operates a hot briquetted iron plant, making a so-called "pre-material" that is then used in steel production.

The other unit that required write-offs was its Tubulars subsidiary, which supplies seamless pipes to the automotive, petrochemical, mining and construction industries.

"These (write-offs) are realized because of the expected results at the end of the current financial year, mainly due to global disparities triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as necessary adjustments to medium-term earnings expectations at these companies," the company said, without elaborating.

The non-recurring write-offs would not affect cash flow or EBITDA but would dent EBIT, Voestalpine added.

($1 = 0.8457 euros)

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by David Evans)

