Voestalpine price target lowered to EUR 34 from EUR 37 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered the firm’s price target on Voestalpine (VLPNY) to EUR 34 from EUR 37 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
- Voestalpine AG Reports Challenging First Half 2024/25
- Voestalpine price target lowered to EUR 25.70 from EUR 27.50 at Morgan Stanley
- Voestalpine price target lowered to EUR 19.10 from EUR 22.30 at JPMorgan
- Voestalpine price target lowered to EUR 37 from EUR 39 at Deutsche Bank
