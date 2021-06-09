Voestalpine posts better than expected full-year profit

Austrian speciality steelmaker Voestalpine on Wednesday reported better than expected full-year profit, boosted by strong demand from the automotive industry and at its storage technology business.

BERLIN, June 8 (Reuters) - Austrian speciality steelmaker Voestalpine VOES.VI on Wednesday reported better than expected full-year profit, boosted by strong demand from the automotive industry and at its storage technology business.

Voestalpine said full-year net profit came in at 32 million euros ($38.97 million), up from a net loss of 216.5 million euros last year, and above an analysts' forecast of a 56 million euro net loss.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 1.1 billion, down 4% year-on-year, but above the upper end of the full-year forecast Voestalpine had given in the previous quarter.

($1 = 0.8211 euros)

