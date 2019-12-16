Voestalpine lowers profit forecast again, to cut dividend

Adds detail, background

VIENNA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Austrian speciality steelmaker Voestalpine VOES.VI cut its full-year profit forecast on Monday for the second time in two months, blaming write-offs and provisions, and highlighting the problems facing Europe's steel industry.

The company also said it plans to lower its dividend payment from last year's 1.10 euros per share, helping send its shares down 3.5%.

The European steel sector is wrestling with excess supply, weak demand from the car industry and high costs. Producers largely blame China, the world's biggest steel producer, for the extent of the market surplus. China says it has made its own deep cuts to capacity.

Voestalpine, which produces flat steel products for the automotive, energy and railway industries, said it now expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.2 billion euros ($1.32 billion) for the 2019/20 financial year ending in March.

The Linz-based group had already lowered its EBITDA forecast to 1.3 billion euros last month due to slow demand from the car industry, from initial guidance of 1.6 billion euros.

On Monday it said that after analysing "possible effects of the changed global economic conditions on the main business segments of Voestalpine", it had booked non-recurring impairment write-offs and risk provisions of 360 million euros, of which 80 million euros will affect EBITDA.

"The management board will propose... to lower the dividend for the business year 2019/20 in comparison to the last business year," it said in a statement.

Voestalpine's difficulties fit with the trend. Apparent steel consumption, which measures how much steel producers are selling to industry, fell by 7.7% year on year in the second quarter and is likely to remain subdued next year, according to European steel industry association Eurofer.

ArcelorMittal MT.AS, the world's biggest steelmaker, has idled a number of plants across Europe.

Tata Steel Europe TISC.NS has begun talks with its workers on a "transformation programme" that involves up to 3,000 job cuts and Britain's biggest steel factory, British Steel, went into compulsory liquidation in May and is subject to a provisional agreement to be sold to Chinese steelmaker Jingye.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Thomas Seythal and Susan Fenton)

