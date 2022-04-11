Markets

Voestalpine In Advanced Talks To Sell 80% Shares Of Its Plant In Texas

(RTTNews) - Voestalpine AG (VLPNY.PK), an Austrian steel firm, said on Monday that it is in advanced stage of negotiations with an unnamed party to sell its 80 percent shares in Voestalpine Texas LLC.

Voestalpine said it needs only part of the hot briquetted iron (HBI) production capacities in Texas for its use.

Commenting on the development, the Group said: "Depending on the outcome of the negotiations, a successful conclusion of the sales project may lead to an accounting profit, shown under discontinued operations, as well as a significant reduction in voestalpine's net financial debt."

In addition, Voestalpine also expects to strike a deal on the long-term securing of the HBI volume required in the future for the first decarbonization moves at its sites in Linz and Donawitz of Austria.

