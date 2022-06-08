Voestalpine Group FY Profit Rises; Revenue Up 36.9%

(RTTNews) - Voestalpine Group (VLPNY.PK) reported that its fiscal year operating result (EBITDA) doubled year over year to 2.3 billion euros from 1.1 billion euros. Profit after tax increased to 1.3 billion euros from 31.7 million euros. Earnings per share was 7.28 euros compared to 0.24 euros. Revenue rose 36.9% to 14.9 billion euros.

The Management Board of voestalpine AG expects the Group to generate EBITDA of between 1.8 billion euros and 2.0 billion euros for business year 2022/23.

A dividend of 1.20 euros per share will be paid to the company's shareholders.

