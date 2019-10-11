Voestalpine eyes further cost cuts in light of tough 2020 - CEO

FRANKFURT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Austrian steel group Voestalpine VOES.VI has flagged further cost cuts, its chief executive said, pointing to what he expects to be a tough year ahead.

"We are preparing for a difficult year," CEO Herbert Eibensteiner, who took over in July, told journalists late on Thursday in Frankfurt, adding investments would be pared back further.

Voestalpine, whose financial year starts in April, had blamed economic uncertainty, most notably global trade conflicts, a possible no-deal Brexit and a weak auto sector, for a 27.7% drop in first-quarter core earnings (EBITDA).

As a result, the group has intensified savings programmes to boost efficiency and cut costs. Eibensteiner confirmed he expected half of the 100 million euros ($220 million) in planned annual cost cuts to come through by the end of the year.

In August the group said it expected EBITDA in the 2019/20 financial year to be roughly flat compared with the 1.565 billion euros generated the previous year, but cautioned that target had become more challenging.

According to Refinitiv estimates, EBITDA for the current year is expected to come in at 1.441 billion euros. Voestalpine is scheduled to release second-quarter results on Nov. 6.

($1 = 0.9078 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Michelle Martin)

