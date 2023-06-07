News & Insights

Voestalpine expects subsidy for billion-euro investment in green steel

Credit: REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

June 07, 2023 — 05:27 am EDT

Written by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich for Reuters ->

VIENNA, June 7 (Reuters) - Speciality steelmaker Voestalpine VOES.VI expects to receive funding in Austria for its billion-euro switch from blast furnaces to electric ones, its chief executive said Wednesday.

"We are hoping for a subsidy in the high double-digit millions," CEO Herbert Eibensteiner said.

The company has so far been unsuccessful in its application for EU funds. The application for funds in Austria will be submitted in June, and a decision is expected in October or November, added the chief executive.

