Voestalpine cuts profit forecast again, plans lower dividend

Kirsti Knolle Reuters
Austrian speciality steelmaker Voestalpine cut its full-year profit forecast the second time in two months on Monday, blaming write-offs and provisions, and highlighting the problems facing the European steel industry.

The Linz-based group said 2019/20 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are now seen at 1.2 billion euros ($1.32 billion) after it had lowered its forecast to 1.3 billion euros in November.

Voestalpine also said it would propose to lower the dividend payments for the current business year.

The company's shares were down 1.1% at 1421 GMT.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Thomas Seythal)

