Voestalpine confirms full-year targets after H1 profit bump

Contributor
Miranda Murray Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER

Austrian specialty steelmaker Voestalpine on Wednesday confirmed its full-year targets after reporting a sharp rise in profit for the first half on strong demand.

Adds automotive industry, analyst expectations

BERLIN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Austrian specialty steelmaker Voestalpine VOES.VI on Wednesday confirmed its full-year targets after reporting a sharp rise in profit for the first half on strong demand.

The company, which specialises in making finished parts for the automotive, aerospace and rail industries, reported profit after tax of 486 million euros ($562 million) for the first half. For the same period last year, it reported a loss of 276 million euros.

Incoming orders from the aviation industry were on the rise again for the first time since the pandemic began and customers from the construction, mechanical engineering and consumer goods industries continued to show high demand, Voestalpine said.

However, the Linz-based company also said it was feeling the drag on the automotive industry due to the global chip shortage and is not expecting things to improve in that segment before at least the middle of next year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) climbed to 1.05 billion euros in the six months from April, from 395 million euros the year prior.

It still expects EBITDA to increase to 1.9 billion euros to 2.2 billion in 2021/22 from 1.1 billion last year.

The company's second-quarter results were in line with analysts' expectations: EBITDA rose to 510 million euros, up from 237 million last year.

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; editing by Christian Schmollinger, Kirsti Knolle)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters