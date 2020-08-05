Voestalpine books Q1 loss as economic crisis bites

VIENNA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Austrian speciality steelmaker Voestalpine VOES.VI reported a lower than expected net loss for its first quarter, hit by the slump in demand from the automotive, aerospace and mechanical engineering industries but cushioned by a recovery in China.

It posted a loss of 70 million euros ($83 million) for the April to June period on Wednesday following a profit of 90 million in last year's period. Analyst had expected a net loss of 136 million euros according to Refinitiv data.

"Whereas the economies in North and South America experienced substantial downturns as well, the Group's locations in China returned to pre-pandemic capacity utilization during the reporting period," Voestalpine said.

($1 = 0.8467 euros)

