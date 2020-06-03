Voestalpine books 2019/20 net loss, hopes for recovery after the summer

2019/20 net loss of 216 mln eur vs 2018/19 profit of 459 mln

2019/20 revenue of 12.7 bln eur vs 13.6 bln the previous year

Proposes 2019/20 dividend of 0.20 eur/shr after 1.10 eur/shr

2020/21 EBITDA seen between 600 mln eur and 1 bln eur

VIENNA, June 3 (Reuters) - Steelmaker Voestalpine VOES.VI reported a net loss for the business year that ended in March, as demand from the car industry and other sectors dried up due to the coronavirus crisis and the group was hit by internal operational problems.

The Austrian company said its current first quarter results will be further hit by the global economic downturn, but it sounded a cautiously optimistic note for the rest of the year.

"From today's vantage point, a scenario that posits an improvement in the economy on the whole after the summer of 2020 is likely," said Chief Executive Herbert Eibensteiner in a statement.

Voestalpine's nine production sites in China are almost back to producing at the capacity prevailing prior to the coronavirus outbreak, the group said.

But Voestalpine has faced ramp-up problems at a plant that supplies carmakers in the United States.

Voestalpine booked a loss of 216 million euros ($242 million) for the 2019/20 business year after posting a profit of 459 million the previous year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 1.2 billion, but are expected to drop to between 600 million and 1 billion euros in the current business year, the group said.

It plans to cut the dividend to 0.20 euros per share for 2019/20 from 1.10 euros per share last year.

($1 = 0.8924 euros)

