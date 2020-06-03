US Markets

Voestalpine books 2019/20 net loss due to weak car industry, coronavirus effects

Contributor
Kirsti Knolle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER

Specialty steelmaker Voestalpine on Wednesday reported a net loss for the business year that ended in March, as demand from the car industry further dried up in the wake of the coronavirus crisis and due to internal operational problems.

VIENNA, June 3 (Reuters) - Specialty steelmaker Voestalpine VOES.VI on Wednesday reported a net loss for the business year that ended in March, as demand from the car industry further dried up in the wake of the coronavirus crisis and due to internal operational problems.

The Austrian group booked a loss of 216 million euros ($242 million) for the 2019/20 business year after posting a profit of 459 million the previous year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 1.2 billion, but are expected to drop to between 600 million and 1 billion euros in the current business year, the group said.

($1 = 0.8924 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Michelle Martin)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com; +43 1 2530 1650 13;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular