Voestalpine (BIT:1VOE) Price Target Increased by 13.58% to 37.62

The average one-year price target for Voestalpine (BIT:1VOE) has been revised to €37.62 / share. This is an increase of 13.58% from the prior estimate of €33.13 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €26.65 to a high of €46.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.78% from the latest reported closing price of €33.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Voestalpine. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 6.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1VOE is 0.15%, an increase of 0.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 10,923K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,723K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,553K shares , representing an increase of 9.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1VOE by 7.78% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,068K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 979K shares , representing an increase of 8.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1VOE by 11.01% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,059K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,352K shares , representing a decrease of 27.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VOE by 22.44% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 701K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 693K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VOE by 0.14% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 536K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 461K shares , representing an increase of 13.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1VOE by 11.11% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.