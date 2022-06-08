Voestalpine beats 21/22 earnings forecast but less optimistic for 22/23

BERLIN, June 8 (Reuters) - Austrian specialty steelmaker Voestalpine VOES.VI beat its full-year earnings forecast on Wednesday, despite a challenging environment, but was less optimistic in its outlook for 2022/23.

The company, which specialises in making finished parts for the automotive, aerospace and rail industries, said on Wednesday its 2021/22 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) doubled to 2.3 billion euros ($2.46 billion).

Voestalpine said in February it expected to hit the upper end of an EBITDA range of 1.9 billion euros to 2.2 billion euros.

However, citing major uncertainties, including the war in Ukraine, COVID-19 and supply chain problems, the company lowered its forecast range for 2022/23 to 1.8 billion euros and 2.0 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8759 euros)

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; editing by Matthias Williams)

