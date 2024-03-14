News & Insights

Voestalpine announces restructuring and trims 2024 profit forecast

Credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER

March 14, 2024 — 10:46 am EDT

Written by Eva Orsolya Papp and Tristan Veyet for Reuters ->

March 14 (Reuters) - Austrian specialty steelmaker Voestalpine VOES.VI on Thursday announced plans to sell its Buderus Edelstahl business and reorganize its automotive components unit in Germany, as it trimmed the profit forecast for its current business year.

The sale of its Buderus Edelstahl business and reorganization of its automotive components unit will result in one-off write-downs of around 410 million euros ($446.98 million), the company said.

It now expects to reach a core profit for its 2023/2024 business year of 1.6 billion euros from a previously anticipated 1.7 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9173 euros)

(Reporting by Eva Orsolya Papp and Tristan Veyet in Gdansk, Editing by Rachel More)

((EvaOrsolya.Papp@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.