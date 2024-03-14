Voestalpine announces restructuring and trims 2024 profit forecast

March 14 (Reuters) - Austrian specialty steelmaker Voestalpine VOES.VI on Thursday announced plans to sell its Buderus Edelstahl business and reorganize its automotive components unit in Germany, as it trimmed the profit forecast for its current business year.

The sale of its Buderus Edelstahl business and reorganization of its automotive components unit will result in one-off write-downs of around 410 million euros ($446.98 million), the company said.

It now expects to reach a core profit for its 2023/2024 business year of 1.6 billion euros from a previously anticipated 1.7 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9173 euros)

(Reporting by Eva Orsolya Papp and Tristan Veyet in Gdansk, Editing by Rachel More)

