VOE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VOE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $137.21, changing hands as high as $137.43 per share. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VOE's low point in its 52 week range is $119.81 per share, with $147.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $137.26.

