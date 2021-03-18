Commodities
VOD

Vodafone's Vantage Towers rises in Germany's largest IPO of the year

Contributor
Arno Schuetze Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Shares in Vodafone's Vantage Towers unit rose in Germany's largest debut in three years, benefiting from strong investor appetite for stable-return infrastructure assets.

Adds name Vantage Towers to headline

FRANKFURT, March 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Vodafone's VOD.L Vantage Towers VTWRn.DE unit rose in Germany's largest debut in three years, benefiting from strong investor appetite for stable-return infrastructure assets.

Shares were up 3.3% at 24.8 euros apiece at market open, comparing to an offer price of 24 euros, which had been set in the lower half of the 22.50-29 euros per share marketing range.

Vodafone is reaping as much as 2.3 billion from the deal, including a 300 million euro overallotment option (greenshoe), valuing Vantage Towers at 12.1 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8346 euros)

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((arno.schuetze@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30220133648;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VOD

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: Trading data and trends in the precious metals market

    LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss trading data and trends in the precious metals market. (SLV GLD)

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular