Vodafone's Vantage Towers rises in Germany's largest IPO of the year

Adds name Vantage Towers to headline

FRANKFURT, March 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Vodafone's VOD.L Vantage Towers VTWRn.DE unit rose in Germany's largest debut in three years, benefiting from strong investor appetite for stable-return infrastructure assets.

Shares were up 3.3% at 24.8 euros apiece at market open, comparing to an offer price of 24 euros, which had been set in the lower half of the 22.50-29 euros per share marketing range.

Vodafone is reaping as much as 2.3 billion from the deal, including a 300 million euro overallotment option (greenshoe), valuing Vantage Towers at 12.1 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8346 euros)

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((arno.schuetze@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30220133648;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.