Vodafone's Vantage Towers affirms guidance ahead of IPO

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Vodafone's VOD.L Vantage Towers infrastructure company reaffirmed its target to produce pro-forma free cash flow of 375-385 million euros in the 2021 financial year in an update ahead of its listing as a standalone company in Frankfurt.

The mobile operator said Vantage's portfolio of towers had increased to around 82,000 macro sites in 10 European markets.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.