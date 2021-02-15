VOD

Vodafone's Vantage Towers affirms guidance ahead of IPO

Contributor
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Vodafone's Vantage Towers infrastructure company reaffirmed its target to produce pro-forma free cash flow of 375-385 million euros in the 2021 financial year in an update ahead of its listing as a standalone company in Frankfurt.

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Vodafone's VOD.L Vantage Towers infrastructure company reaffirmed its target to produce pro-forma free cash flow of 375-385 million euros in the 2021 financial year in an update ahead of its listing as a standalone company in Frankfurt.

The mobile operator said Vantage's portfolio of towers had increased to around 82,000 macro sites in 10 European markets.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VOD

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters