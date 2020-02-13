Vodafone's India venture reports third-quarter loss

Contributor
Philip George Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Babu Babu / Reuters

Vodafone Idea Ltd on Thursday reported a sixth straight quarterly loss, as the troubled Indian mobile carrier shed millions of mobile subscribers.

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Vodafone Idea Ltd VODA.NS on Thursday reported a sixth straight quarterly loss, as the troubled Indian mobile carrier shed millions of mobile subscribers.

The company posted a loss of 64.39 billion Indian rupees ($903.48 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31, compared with a loss of 50.05 billion rupees a year earlier. (http://bit.ly/2Hn28y6)

The quarterly results come as Vodafone Idea and other Indian telecom firms are pressured by government demands to pay $13 billion in overdue levies in a long-contested dispute.

Vodafone Idea had reported a loss of 509.22 billion rupees in the second quarter of 2019, the biggest loss ever by a company in Indian corporate history.

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((P.George@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822657; Reuters Messaging: p.george@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters