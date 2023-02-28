World Markets
LBTYA

Vodafone's biggest shareholder UAE's e& ups stake to 14%

Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

February 28, 2023 — 04:57 am EST

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates-based telecoms group e& EAND.AD has increased its stake in Vodafone to 14%, saying its rationale was unchanged from May 2022 when it bought a 9.8% stake to "enhance and develop its international portfolio".

Vodafone's shares have fallen 15% since e& first invested, as the London-listed group has struggled to improve weak performance in three out of its four biggest European markets, resulting in the departure of its chief executive in December.

This month Liberty Global bought a near 5% stake in Vodafone, describing it as an opportunistic investment and stating it would not seek a board seat or mount a takeover bid.

Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries said Vodafone's share price did not reflect the underlying value of the business and its opportunities for consolidation.

French telecoms tycoon Xavier Niel bought a 2.5% stake in Vodafone in September. He said he was ready to advise Vodafone's board on its strategy when Read was replaced on an interim basis by finance director Margherita Della Valle in December.

Shares in Vodafone rose 0.8% in early deals on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jason Neely)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LBTYA
VOD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.