VOD

Vodafone's biggest market Germany goes into reverse

Contributor
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Mobile and broadband group Vodafone reported a drop in service revenue in its largest market Germany in the first quarter, reflecting broadband and TV losses in the second half of its last financial year after regulation changes.

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Mobile and broadband group Vodafone reported a drop in service revenue in its largest market Germany in the first quarter, reflecting broadband and TV losses in the second half of its last financial year after regulation changes.

Overall service revenue growth however, accelerated slightly quarter-on-quarter to 2.5%, helped by Turkey, where high inflation is providing a boost, and Britain.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VOD

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More