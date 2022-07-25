Vodafone's biggest market Germany goes into reverse

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Mobile and broadband group Vodafone reported a drop in service revenue in its largest market Germany in the first quarter, reflecting broadband and TV losses in the second half of its last financial year after regulation changes.

Overall service revenue growth however, accelerated slightly quarter-on-quarter to 2.5%, helped by Turkey, where high inflation is providing a boost, and Britain.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

