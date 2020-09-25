Vodafone wins international arbitration against India in $2 bln tax dispute case - sources

By Aditi Shah

NEW DELHI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc VOD.L has won an international arbitration case against the Indian government in a $2 billion retrospective tax dispute, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The tribunal ruled that the Indian government's imposition of a tax liability on Vodafone is in breach of the investment treaty agreement between India and the Netherlands, one of the sources said.

