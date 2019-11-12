Vodafone ups earnings guidance after it returns to growth in Q2

Vodafone, the world's second largest mobile operator, increased its full-year earnings guidance, reflecting improving organic growth trends as difficult markets in Spain and Italy start to ease and it integrates its German cable acquisition.

The company reported organic service revenue growth of 0.3% in the first half, as it returned to growth in the second quarter, and forecast adjusted core earnings for the year of €14.8-€15.0 billion, up from its previous forecast of €13.8-14.2 billion.

