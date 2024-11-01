News & Insights

Stocks

Vodafone Updates on Share Capital and Voting Rights

November 01, 2024 — 05:02 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vodafone (GB:VOD) has released an update.

Vodafone Group Plc has announced that its total issued share capital consists of over 28 billion ordinary shares, with approximately 2.1 billion held in Treasury, leading to a total of over 26 billion voting rights as of October 31, 2024. This figure is crucial for shareholders to calculate their reporting obligations under the FCA’s rules. The announcement underscores Vodafone’s commitment to transparency in its shareholding structure.

For further insights into GB:VOD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.