Vodafone Updates on Share Capital and Voting Rights

Vodafone Group Plc has announced that its total issued share capital consists of over 28 billion ordinary shares, with approximately 2.1 billion held in Treasury, leading to a total of over 26 billion voting rights as of October 31, 2024. This figure is crucial for shareholders to calculate their reporting obligations under the FCA’s rules. The announcement underscores Vodafone’s commitment to transparency in its shareholding structure.

