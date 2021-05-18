Vodafone Turns To Profit In FY21, Revenues Down; Sees Higher Adj. EBITDAaL In FY22

(RTTNews) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2021 profit was 536 million euros, compared to last year's loss of 455 million euros.

Basic earnings per share were 0.38 cents, compared to loss of 3.13 cents a year ago.

Adjusted basic earnings per share were 8.08 cents, compared to last year's 5.60 cents.

Operating profit climbed 24.3 percent to 5.10 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA was 14.39 billion euros, down 1.2 percent.

Group revenue declined 2.6 percent to 43.81 billion euros from prior year's 44.97 billion euros.

Group service revenue edged down 0.1 percent to 37.14 billion euros.

The company announced that total dividends per share are 9.0 eurocents, including a final dividend per share of 4.5 eurocents.

The company noted that adjusted EBITDA will be referred to as 'adjusted EBITDAaL' from fiscal 2022 onwards.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company expects adjusted EBITDAaL between 15 billion euros and 15.4 billion euros.

