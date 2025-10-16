Markets
Vodafone Türkiye Successfully Acquires Spectrum In 5G Auction

(RTTNews) - Vodafone Türkiye has acquired a total of 100 MHz of spectrum in 5G auction, which was conducted by the Information and Communication Technologies Authority, for a total cost of $627 million. The spectrum will be available from April 2026 and has a licence duration of almost 17 years. Payments will be phased over three financial years, with an initial instalment of $209 million due in January 2026 and two further equal payments of $209 million each due in December 2026 and May 2027 respectively.

The spectrum will be used by Vodafone Türkiye to drive the country's digital transformation, with 5G services expected to be launched during 2026.

