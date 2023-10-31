Vodafone to sell Spanish arm to Zegona for $5.30 bln

Adds CEO quote in paragraph 2, financing details in paragraphs 3 and 4

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Britain's Vodafone VOD.L will sell its Spanish business for 5 billion euros ($5.30 billion) to Zegona Communications ZEG.L, the companies said on Tuesday.

Vodafone's Chief Executive Margherita Della Valle said the sale would enable it to focus its resources in markets with "sustainable structures and sufficient local scale".

Vodafone said it would receive at least 4.1 billion euros in cash and up to 0.9 billion euros in preference shares redeemable no later than six years after closing.

Britain's Zegona, which previously bought and sold telecoms assets in Spain, said it would fund the deal through 4.2 billion euros in new debt, up to 900 million euros of financing from Vodafone and an equity raise of up to 600 million euros.

($1 = 0.9427 euros)

