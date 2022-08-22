VOD

Vodafone to sell Hungarian business for $1.8 bln

Contributors
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

Britain's Vodafone will sell its Hungarian business for 715 billion forints ($1.8 billion) in cash, it said on Monday, in a deal that will create a locally-owned telecoms leader in the central European country.

Adds details, quote

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Britain's Vodafone VOD.L will sell its Hungarian business for 715 billion forints ($1.8 billion) in cash, it said on Monday, in a deal that will create a locally-owned telecoms leader in the central European country.

The British mobile phone and broadband group said it had agreed non-binding terms with the buyers, Hungarian 4iG IGNY.BU and state-run Corvinus Zrt.

The deal — which does not include Vodafone's shared services business VOIS — is expected to create Hungary's second largest telecoms operator.

"The Hungarian Government has a clear strategy to build a Hungarian owned national champion in the (Information and Communications Technology) sector," Vodafone Chief Executive Nick Read said in a statement.

The sale is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

($1 = 404.0500 forints)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Sachin Ravikumar in London; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Kylie MacLellan)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VODIGNY

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters