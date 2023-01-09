VOD

Vodafone to receive $1.8 bln from sale of Hungarian unit

Credit: REUTERS/JON NAZCA

January 09, 2023 — 02:26 am EST

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters ->

Sells Hungarian unit to 4iG and Hungarian state

Adds background

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - British telecom group Vodafone VOD.L said it had agreed the sale of its Hungarian business to local IT company 4iG and the Hungarian state, and would receive a total cash consideration of 1.7 billion euros ($1.82 billion) from the deal.

The disposal, first announced in August, comes as Vodafone looks for a new chief executive after the board grew unhappy with the progress made by Nick Read who failed to grow the group or pull off the right deals to consolidate a fragmented European telecoms market.

Vodafone said on Monday that the proceeds from the sale would be used to pay down debt. Under Read, Vodafone, once one of the biggest mobile operators in the world, has been selling assets to focus on its core European and Africa operations.

The group's interim chief executive Margherita Della Valle said in a statement that the Hungarian disposal would increase competition and accelerate competition in Hungary.

In Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban will consolidate his hold over the telecoms sector through the deal. Under the plan, 4iG will hold a majority 51% stake while the Hungarian state will hold 49%.

He has expanded his nationalist government's influence in areas such as energy, banking and the media, and now telecoms.

The sale is expected to complete later this month.

($1 = 0.9361 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VOD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.