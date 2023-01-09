Vodafone to receive $1.8 bln from sale of Hungarian unit

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - British telecom group Vodafone VOD.L said it had agreed the sale of its Hungarian business to local IT company 4iG and the Hungarian state, and would receive a total cash consideration of 1.7 billion euros ($1.82 billion) from the deal.

($1 = 0.9361 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.