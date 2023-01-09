VOD

Vodafone to receive $1.8 bln from sale of Hungarian unit

January 09, 2023

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - British telecom group Vodafone VOD.L said it had agreed the sale of its Hungarian business to local IT company 4iG and the Hungarian state, and would receive a total cash consideration of 1.7 billion euros ($1.82 billion) from the deal.

