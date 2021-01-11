Vodafone to put stake in UK towers unit into Vantage Towers

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Vodafone VOD.L said it would put its 50% stake in Cornerstone, its UK towers joint venture with Telefonica TEF.MC, into its new European infrastructure unit Vantage Towers after reaching a new commercial agreement with the Spanish company.

