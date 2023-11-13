Vodafone To Partner With Accenture To Commercialise Vodafone's Shared Operations

(RTTNews) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) announced its intention to create a strategic partnership with Accenture to commercialise Vodafone's shared operations. The partnership will build on Vodafone's shared services unit, Vodafone Intelligent Solutions, to create a scaled, commercially driven and more efficient organisation. The new unit will utilise Accenture's technology and transformation services such as its digital solutions and platforms, and deep AI expertise.

Vodafone will retain majority interest, management control and sourcing decisions. Accenture will invest in the order of 150 million euros for a minority stake in the partnership.

