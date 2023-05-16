Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs, forecasts flat earnings

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Vodafone's VOD.L new boss Margherita Della Valle said she would cut 11,000 jobs over three years to simplify the telecoms group, which she said "must change", as it forecast little or no growth in earnings for the new financial year.

