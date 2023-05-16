News & Insights

VOD

Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs, forecasts flat earnings

Credit: REUTERS/Neil Hall

May 16, 2023 — 02:09 am EDT

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Vodafone's VOD.L new boss Margherita Della Valle said she would cut 11,000 jobs over three years to simplify the telecoms group, which she said "must change", as it forecast little or no growth in earnings for the new financial year.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VOD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.