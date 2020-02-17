Markets

Vodafone, TIM offer concessions on tower deal to EU regulators

Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Vodafone and Telecom Italia have offered concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about their plan to merge their mobile tower infrastructure, a filing on the European Commission website showed on Monday.

The companies put in the offer on Friday. The EU competition enforcer extended its deadline for a decision on the deal to March 6. It did not provide any details in line with its policy.

Reuters reported on Feb. 13 about the Commission's demand for concessions.

