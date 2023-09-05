News & Insights

Companies
VOD

Vodafone teams up with Amazon's Project Kuiper to extend 5G reach

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

September 05, 2023 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Vodafone VOD.L plans to work with Amazon's low Earth orbit satellite constellation Project Kuiper to extend the reach of its 4G and 5G telecoms networks in Europe and Africa.

The British mobile operator said Project Kuiper's high-bandwidth, low-latency satellites would be used to connect mobile base stations in remote locations to its core networks, eliminating the need for fibre-based or fixed wireless links.

Amazon AMZN.O is preparing to test two prototype satellites in the coming months before starting to deploy production satellites in 2024 for its network, which will compete with Elon Musk's Starlink, OneWeb and others.

Vodafone and Amazon said they would work to roll out Project Kuiper's high-speed broadband services to under-served communities around the world, and also offer services to businesses, such as back-up connections.

Dave Limp, Amazon's senior vice president for devices and services, said the partnership would help both customers of both companies "get the most value from expanded connectivity, particularly in areas like residential broadband, agriculture, education, healthcare, transportation and financial services".

Vodafone CEO Margherita Della Valle said the tie-up would complement the British company's existing work with AST SpaceMobile to develop a space-based mobile network that would connect directly with standard mobile phones without the need for specialised equipment.

Telefonica said last month it had teamed up with Starlink to provide internet connections to rural and remote customers.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VOD
AMZN
TEF
ASTS
TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.