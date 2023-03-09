VOD

Vodafone targets some 1,000 jobs cuts in Italy - union officials

Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

March 09, 2023 — 06:20 am EST

Written by Elvira Pollina for Reuters ->

By Elvira Pollina

MILAN, March 9 (Reuters) - Vodafone VOD.L is looking to cut about 1,000 jobs in Italy as part of a larger cost saving plan the telecoms giant is pursuing to revamp its operations, two union officials told Reuters.

The figures emerged after an internal meeting between unions and company representatives in Italy on Thursday.

As of last March, Vodafone's workforce in Italy totalled 5,765 employees, according to the group's latest annual report.

A negotiation process with unions is expected to kick off in the coming weeks, the officials said.

Vodafone's planned jobs cuts are focused in particular on customer care operations, one of the officials added.

Vodafone had no immediate comment.

Like other operators in Italy, Vodafone has been grappling for years with a challenging market, characterised by aggressive price competition which has eroded earnings.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina Editing by Keith Weir)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VOD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.