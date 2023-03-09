Vodafone targets some 1,000 jobs cuts in Italy - union officials

MILAN, March 9 (Reuters) - Vodafone VOD.L is looking to cut about 1,000 jobs in Italy as part of a larger cost saving plan the telecoms giant is pursuing to revamp its operations, two union officials told Reuters.

The figures emerged after an internal meeting between unions and company representatives in Italy.

As of last March, Vodafone's workforce in Italy totalled 5,765 employees, according to the group's latest annual report.

A negotiation process with unions is expected to kick off in the coming weeks, the officials said.

Vodafone had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina Editing by Keith Weir)

