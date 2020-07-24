Vodafone targets Frankfurt listing for mast unit in early 2021

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Vodafone VOD.L, the world's second biggest mobile operator, said on Friday it would list its towers unit, named Vantage Towers, in Frankfurt in early 2021.

It announced it would set up a European mast company worth upwards of 18 billion euros a year ago. The company, which has more than 68,000 mobile towers across nine European markets, became operational in May.

Vodafone also reported a 1.3% decline in first-quarter organic service revenue, which it said was mainly due to COVID-19 impacts. It reiterated its guidance for the year.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.