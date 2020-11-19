Vodafone strikes technology infrastructure deal with Sumitomo

Nov 19 (Reuters) - UK's Vodafone Group VOD.L and Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp 8053.T will collaborate on international technology infrastructure and digital services projects, the companies said on Thursday, without providing further details on the alliance.

Vodafone, Europe's largest mobile and fixed network operator, said the partnership would create growth opportunities through the development of next-generation communication infrastructure and secure digital services.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

