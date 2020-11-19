Oil
Vodafone strikes technology infrastructure deal with Sumitomo

UK's Vodafone Group and Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp will collaborate on international technology infrastructure and digital services projects, the companies said on Thursday, without providing further details on the alliance.

Vodafone, Europe's largest mobile and fixed network operator, said the partnership would create growth opportunities through the development of next-generation communication infrastructure and secure digital services.

