Vodafone Strengthens Capital with Share Buyback

Vodafone (GB:VOD) has released an update.

Vodafone has repurchased 17.88 million of its ordinary shares, priced between 69.68 and 70.92 pence per share, as part of its ongoing buyback program. The shares will be held in treasury, contributing to Vodafone’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively. This move reflects Vodafone’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

